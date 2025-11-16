Fight ensues after car strikes, kills father crossing the street with son in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A 53-year-old Westminster man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday night.

David Comer and his 24-year-old son, Zachary, were reportedly trying to cross Baltimore Boulevard when an oncoming Kia approached the intersection of Gorsuch Road and struck David, killing him.

The 18-year-old driver remained at the scene, when Zachary allegedly attacked her passenger.

Both Zachary and the passenger were hospitalized for injuries related to the post-crash assault.

Maryland State Police say charges against Zachary are pending.

While there's been no official determination of who was at fault for the collision, investigators suggest David and Zachary both ran into the roadway from the median when they attempted to cross.

That area of Baltimore Boulevard was closed to traffic for three-hours following the incident.

