Fatal crash in Carroll County under investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a crash in Carroll County early Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to Maryland Route 97 in the area of Humbert Schoolhouse Road for a crash.

Police say a GMC Canyon was traveling northbound on Maryland Route 97 when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and struck a Ford van.

The driver of the Ford van was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released at this time.

Christopher Wolf, 36, was the injured driver of the GMC Canyon. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

