Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsRegionCarroll County

Actions

Early morning Christmas fire in Westminster displaces family

Office of the State Fire Marshal - Carroll Christmas Fire.png
Office of the State Fire Marshal
Office of the State Fire Marshal - Carroll Christmas Fire.png
Posted
and last updated

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Four adults were displaced after discarded smoking material set a Westminster home ablaze in the early hours of Christmas morning, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A neighbor in the 600 block of Sunflower Court called in the fire just before 3 a.m.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

It took 50 firefighters 15 minutes to get control of the flames, but the house sustained extensive damage, with the estimated monetary loss around $250,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the four adults who were displaced.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR