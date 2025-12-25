Early morning Christmas fire in Westminster displaces family

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Four adults were displaced after discarded smoking material set a Westminster home ablaze in the early hours of Christmas morning, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A neighbor in the 600 block of Sunflower Court called in the fire just before 3 a.m.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

It took 50 firefighters 15 minutes to get control of the flames, but the house sustained extensive damage, with the estimated monetary loss around $250,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the four adults who were displaced.