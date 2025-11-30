Dump truck vs. pickup leaves 73-year-old woman dead in Westminster

UPDATE - 5:41pm:

According to Maryland State Police (MSP), the driver of the Dodge Ram was 73-year-old Sandra Stigler of Littlestown, Pennsylvania.

53-year-old Matthew Lee Dell was driving the 1989 International dump truck.

The Maryland State Police Crash team is leading the investigation. Authorities say MSP personnel from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are conducting a post-crash inspection on the dump truck.

Original Article:

A deadly Sunday afternoon collision in Westminster.

Maryland State Police say it happened in the 3000 Block of Littlestown Pike, between Old Hanover and Saw Mill Roads.

That's where for unknown reasons a dump truck crossed the center double yellow line, and struck an oncoming Dodge Ram.

The Dodge driver died on scene.

As of this writing, troopers are still on scene investigating.