Deadly shooting on Interstate 70

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — It was just before midnight on Saturday, when Maryland State Police responded to a gas station just off Interstate 70 in Mount Airy where a truck with six people had pulled off after being fired upon while traveling eastbound down the highway.

“People are saying it’s road rage and stuff like that, but who’s to say?” said Cindy Watts of Taylorsville, “And Mount Airy is not like that.”

When police arrived, they discovered a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup with bullet holes in its side, and one occupant, 20-year-old Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea of Silver Spring, who had died from his wounds.

“The 20-year-old died, and the driver had gunshot injuries and he was taken to the hospital,” said Ngan Ho of the Maryland State Police. “Another victim had injuries, but he declined medical treatment, so he wasn’t shot, and everyone else reported no injuries."

State police say the six men had left a private event at the Frederick Fairgrounds just 15 minutes before the shooting, but it is not yet known whether someone followed them or if the shooting was spawned by some sort of encounter on the highway.

“I feel sorry for the family,” said Watts, “Hopefully, he didn’t have any kids. I feel sorry… They’re grieving right now, their family, his family.”

Police are asking if you were driving on eastbound I-70 on Saturday night and saw anything or have any dash cam video between the hours of 11:30 and midnight, they’d like you to call the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150.

