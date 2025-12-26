Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Concession stand building vandalized in Carroll County

Winfield Rec Council
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A community in Carroll County is coming together to support the Winfield Rec Council after its concession stand was vandalized.

The building, which supports kids, families and volunteers, was vandalized with vulgar images and language.

It also funds equipment, field upkeep and individual sports programs.

"This program belongs to the community. Our kids deserve better and we appreciate your support and vigilance," the Rec Council said in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover repairs and replace stolen or damaged equipment.

Anyone with any information is asked to message the Winfield Rec Council Facebook page or contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

