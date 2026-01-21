Carroll County woman accused of stabbing, strangling teenage son

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A Carroll County woman has been charged in connection with allegedly attempting to kill her teenage son.

Selina Mui, 48, has been charged with second-degree child abuse, first-degree assault, and attempted second-degree murder.

The charges stem from an incident on January 19, when officers responded to the 2900 block of Cameron Drive for a reported assault between a mother and son.

Charging documents say when officers arrived, they found a juvenile victim who was bloody with several injuries.

Mui was also found at the residence covered in blood. Both were flown to Shock Trauma.

The juvenile victim told police he was sleeping in his bedroom when he was awakened by a sharp pain in his back.

He realized Mui was allegedly attacking him. Charging documents say the boy was stabbed and strangled.

When police interviewed Mui, she initially told officers she wanted to kill herself. Throughout the night, she decided she would kill her son and then herself.

Before she allegedly stabbed her son, she began writing a note apologizing to her husband.

Her son tried fighting back and lost his shirt in the process, which was later used to strangle him, charging documents say.

The attack ended in the kitchen, where the victim grabbed a knife to defend himself. He told Mui he loved her and that they could talk, which ended the attack.