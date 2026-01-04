Carroll County parents use ChatGPT to name New Year's baby

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Happy New Year folks!

As we enter 2026, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the new norm.

There's no better example than in Carroll County, Maryland.

Hudson Oakley Winkler was the County's first baby born after the clock struck midnight on January 1.

According to LifeBridge Health's Carroll Hospital, "Hudson's name was generated and selected using ChatGPT!"

Both of Hudson's parents work in local County government, one for the police department, and the other with the public school system.

"Cheers to our next generation and the new family traditions that come along with them," the hospital wrote on their Facebook Account.

