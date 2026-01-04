Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Carroll County parents use ChatGPT to name New Year's baby

Newborn Baby Hand
FILE: Close up of a newborn infants baby hand and wristband shortly after birth.
Posted
and last updated

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Happy New Year folks!

As we enter 2026, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the new norm.

There's no better example than in Carroll County, Maryland.

Hudson Oakley Winkler was the County's first baby born after the clock struck midnight on January 1.

According to LifeBridge Health's Carroll Hospital, "Hudson's name was generated and selected using ChatGPT!"

Both of Hudson's parents work in local County government, one for the police department, and the other with the public school system.

"Cheers to our next generation and the new family traditions that come along with them," the hospital wrote on their Facebook Account.

