Carroll County fifth grader wins statewide Arbor Day poster contest

A fifth grader from Carroll County won first place in the 2026 Maryland Fifth Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest, sponsored by the Maryland Forest Service.

Levi Rentch from Piney Elementary School won with a colorful poster of a tree and forest friends. The theme this year was "Trees are Terrific...And Color Our World."

Maryland Forest Service Levi Rentch of Piney Elementary School in Carroll County won first place in the 2026 Maryland Fifth Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest, sponsored by the Maryland Forest Service.

“We give them a theme, and magic happens,” Maryland Forest Service Director Anne Hairston-Strang said.

Rentch and runners up will receive a Smokey Bear gift package, as well as a tree planting at their school – 15 trees for first, 10 for second and five for third.

Yohan Kagheni of Rockland Woods Elementary School in Washington County won second. Leighton Chlebowski of Liberty Elementary School in Frederick County won third.