Carroll County farm giving away free produce for those impacted by government shutdown

NEW WINDSOR, Md. — A local Carroll County farm is giving back to the community amid the ongoing government shutdown.

While thousands of federal employees work without a paycheck and SNAP recipients wondering when they'll next receive benefits, Local Homestead Products in New Windsor is offering those impacted free produce bundles.

Normally the bundles cost $25 each. They feature 14 different items from farm-raised meats to locally sourced fruit and vegetables.

Those in need of a bundle can stop by the farm at 2425 Marston Road, starting this Friday.

Bundles are available weekly between Friday and Sunday.

“Through all of the years at Local Homestead, this community has always had our back supporting crazy ideas, our growth and our dreams. Now it's our turn to support you," said owner Trevor Hoff.