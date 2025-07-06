Carroll County crews pull trapped driver from overturned car wrapped around a tree

MT. AIRY, Md. — A horrifying crash scene in Mt. Airy Saturday evening.

The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company shared photos on their Facebook page of a harrowing rescue that took place in the 2800 block of Flag Marsh Road.

That's where a car appeared to flip over, wrapping itself around a tree.

According to the Fire Department, the front driver and passenger side doors were removed so crews could access the vehicle operator.

Eventually they were able to pull the driver out and get them to an awaiting medevac that landed at the Carroll Equestrian Center.

There's no word on the driver's condition.