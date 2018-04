WESTMINSTER, Md. (WMAR) - An accidental fire caused by a battery charger destroyed a barn in Westminster on Saturday.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the 2900 block of Groves Mill Road just before midnight. It took 30 firefighters around 35 minutes to extinguish the flames.

The Office of The State Fire Marshal says the cause of the fire was a battery charger connected to a lawnmower in the barn.

No injuries were reported.