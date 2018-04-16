Woodlawn apartment building displaced after 2-alarm fire

WOODLAWN, Md. -

An entire Woodlawn apartment building has been displaced after a 2-alarm fire ripped through Saturday. A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Fire Department says the fire broke out around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Bytham Court. The fire quickly escalated to 2-alarms; there were no injuries.

The fire was placed under control about an hour later but all the units were deemed uninhabitable. Fire investigators are continuing to work to determine the cause. The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.