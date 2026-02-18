White Marsh woman wins Ravens season tickets for 20 years in scratch-off contest

Ravens fans hope Jesse Minter brings another Super Bowl to Baltimore, and one lucky fan will get to watch that potential success unfold over the next two decades.

Sharon Kolzinski of White Marsh won Ravens seats for the next 20 years as the top "second chance prize" for those who bought a Ravens scratch-off ticket but didn't win.

Kolzinski was one of six finalists for the prize and says winning the grand prize is unbelievable.

"I don't know how to put it into, into words over here, yeah, from not being able to really come to a lot of the games. And now I get to cut to all the games over 20 years. It's just, it's just wacko," Kolzinski said with a laugh.

Her seats won't be too shabby either. The grand prize includes a pair of club level seats as well as a parking pass. Each finalist also won $10,000.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.