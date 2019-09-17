VIDEO: Driver injured after train crashes into car

ROSEDALE, Md. — Dramatic video of the latest crash shows the car rushing towards the tracks with no apparent intention of stopping when an approaching train crashes into it, ultimately dragging it down the tracks for more than half a mile.

Paramedics transported the driver of the car to the Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

RELATED: Video shows train crashing into Volkswagen on the tracks

"I think people just need to stop and look and not try to beat the train,” said Joe Parkey, a commercial driver who used the crossing each day. “I mean bottom line---it's marked. Just stop and look."

It is the same crossing at 68th street and Lake Drive where in May 2013, a train carrying hazardous materials derailed after striking a trash truck, causing explosions and sending a plume of black smoke into the air, which could be seen from miles away.

New caution signs went up and a little over a year later, yet another accident occurred at the same crossing.

Local business owners like Nick Miller say they no longer hold out hope for further improvements to make it safer.

"It's just an unfortunate accident that, you know, I don't think anything is going to come from it, honestly,” said Miller. “The county hasn't helped us. The city hasn't has helped us. CSX isn't helping at all. Everybody is just kind of, 'Move your business. You don't need to be there. The train tracks have always been there."

Miller says a signal light with an arm to stop traffic could cost as much as $200,000 and the handful of businesses located on the other side of the tracks cannot afford the expense.

But that means the estimated 70 people who travel to and from work every day, as well as their customers, will have to heed the posted stop signs or else.

"The guy supposedly worked back here somewhere,” Parkey said. “I mean apparently he pretty much had to go across the tracks every day. He should know."