Pollo Campero restaurant coming to White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Another chicken chain with Latin American flavor is coming to the White Marsh area.

Pollo Campero is opening a restaurant in the former Burger King building outside of White Marsh Mall, at 8233 Perry Hall Blvd. The building sat empty for a few years until this spring, when work crews began renovating it. Signage went up in recent weeks.

The restaurant serves fried and grilled chicken and sides. It will offer drive-through service.

Pollo Campero started in 1971 in Guatemala. Its restaurants are in 20 states and the District of Columbia. This will be the first one in Baltimore County. A Columbia location opened last year, and the company has several stores in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, Annapolis and Frederick.

A web search shows the restaurant will open in late November; however, a company spokesperson would not confirm the opening date and says they’ll have more information soon.

A local chain specializing in Peruvian rotisserie chicken, El Gran Pollo, opened at 5201 Campbell Blvd. in White Marsh earlier this year and is celebrating its grand opening this week.