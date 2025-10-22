Pets on Set: Adoption Express

We're doing things a little differently with Pets on Set this week. We've featured animals from Baltimore County Animal Services before, and this time we are featuring Adoption Express. This is their mobile adoption unit that brings adoptable pets to you.

They had an event in Essex and then drove the bus to our station, with only three adoptable animals left.

WMAR

We got to meet Lucy, William, and Scrabble. Lucy is a 2 and a half-year-old husky mix with a beautiful coat and bright blue eyes. This sweet girl loved to get attention on her terms. She's smart and does great on walks!

WMAR

Next up, we met William. This 7-month-old pit bull mix wanted to play and loved every person he met. He is very smart and treat-motivated, and just wanted your attention.

WMAR

And last, but not least, we met Scrabble. This sweet girl was not bothered by the big crew that came out to see her. She sat calmly and happily purred as she got pets. She does have FIV (Feline immunodeficiency virus). This just means she is more susceptible to illness, but if cared for properly, she'll be fine.

Baltimore County Animal Services is located but in Baldwin but the adoption express brings adoptable animals to you.

This weekend, you can find them at BARCStoberfest in Patterson Park on Saturday and at the Catonsville PetSmart on Sunday.

They post the schedule on their Facebook page and before they head out, they post pictures of the animals who will be along for the ride.

Follow them here for all the updates.