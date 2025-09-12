PERRY HALL, Md. — Cathy Milando knows what it’s like to eat alone.

WATCH: 'No Senior Eats Alone Day' in Baltimore County 'No Senior Eats Alone Day' in Baltimore County

She’s been coming to the Seven Oaks Senior Center since she retired from nursing in 2003. Her late husband used to come, too. He’s been gone nine years.

“That means a lot,” Cathy says of the senior center gatherings. “All of us who are by ourselves and spouses we have lost. It just brings happiness to us.”

That’s why ‘No Senior Eats Alone Day’ is so important.

Baltimore County’s Office of Aging started the event seven years ago. It’s held on the second Thursday of September yearly, offering a free hot meal at 21 senior centers, as well as housing communities and local churches, to people age 60 and older.

There’s also discounts at restaurants in the county and city.

It’s one way to tackle a growing problem… senior isolation.

“Some people are just afraid to come out,” Cathy says. “They don’t know anyone. But once you’re here, everybody is family.”

More than 1,300 seniors around the county participated Thursday, including 96 people at Seven Oaks, many arriving an hour early. It’s the largest crowd they’ve had here for this event.

Volunteers, including 75-year-old County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, served them. She’s a member here.

“If you’re sitting at a table and there’s someone you don’t know, please introduce yourself,” she encouraged the crowd. “That’s what this is all about, connection.”

And after a good meal, they got out on the dance floor.

Baltimore County senior centers offer free meals daily.

To find the schedule and sign up, go here or call 410-887-3052.