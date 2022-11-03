New trash carts in Essex give pests "the can"

ESSEX — Bad news for rats in Essex, their nightly buffet in is about to go out of business.

Baltimore County has announced brand new trash carts (trash cans on wheels) for all 4300 members of the community. The 65 gallon, sealable cans are the latest effort to reduce the number of rodents and other vermin in the area.

Neighbors say the rats have been a veritable plague in their community.

"I've got a screened in porch and we had one eat right through the screen. We have trash cans and we got them covered, but not everybody does and I think that's what draws them in." - Steve Xintas, Essex Resident

The carts are completely free and are for household trash only. Recyclables, yard materials and hazardous waste should be separated. If the program goes well in Essex it will be expanded to the entire county.