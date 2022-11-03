Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New trash carts in Essex give pests "the can"

Trash carts in Essex give rats "the can"
Posted at 6:46 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 19:04:29-04

ESSEX — Bad news for rats in Essex, their nightly buffet in is about to go out of business.

Baltimore County has announced brand new trash carts (trash cans on wheels) for all 4300 members of the community. The 65 gallon, sealable cans are the latest effort to reduce the number of rodents and other vermin in the area.

Neighbors say the rats have been a veritable plague in their community.

"I've got a screened in porch and we had one eat right through the screen. We have trash cans and we got them covered, but not everybody does and I think that's what draws them in."
- Steve Xintas, Essex Resident

The carts are completely free and are for household trash only. Recyclables, yard materials and hazardous waste should be separated. If the program goes well in Essex it will be expanded to the entire county.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices