Miss Kitty retiring as White Marsh Mall clown

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WMAR) - Two weeks after the White Marsh Mall opened in 1981, a little kitty showed up at the doorstep. And never left. T

his June, Miss Kitty the Clown will wipe the smile off her face after leaving a smile on yours forever.

“To watch so many children grow up”, Miss Kitty said it’s because she’s 74 years old.

It’s because she never has a weekend off. It’s because she wants to spend more time with her own children. The first clown you ever loved will stop clowning around.

Her son started the family business at the old Farmers Market on Pulaski Highway. He pushed mom to get out of the house.

“The White Marsh Mall has been a blessing to me”, as she reflected on her time in the food court and walking the floors.

Her husband died at a young age and the pension from Beth Steel dried up so Kitty had to follow her calling.

“It’s sad to say goodbye to old people who I actually fell in love with”, this is going to be some emotional goodbye to a woman who has become an iconic clown in Baltimore.

She never forgets a face or a hug. And she loves you more than you love her.

That love will show on June 2nd when the White Marsh Mall honors Miss Kitty. They would like you to send them your pictures, your memories, and your love to Miss Kitty at www.whitemarshmall.com