Man jumps off bridge, strikes hood of moving vehicle on I-695 highway

(WMAR) - Baltimore County police are now investigating an incident that involved a man jumping from an I-695 overpass.

Officials received several calls for a jumper Monday afternoon. They say witnesses at the scene said that the man climbed over a fencing barrier and proceeded to jump off the bridge.

They say the 22-year-old man then struck the hood of a moving car traveling on the outer loop. He rolled off the hood and landed underneath the car.

The man was later transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.