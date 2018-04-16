Man jumps off bridge, strikes hood of moving vehicle on I-695 highway

WMAR Staff
4:54 PM, Apr 16, 2018
5:26 PM, Apr 16, 2018

(WMAR) - Baltimore County police are now investigating an incident that involved a man jumping from an I-695 overpass.

Officials received several calls for a jumper Monday afternoon. They say witnesses at the scene said that the man climbed over a fencing barrier and proceeded to jump off the bridge. 

They say the 22-year-old man then struck the hood of a moving car traveling on the outer loop. He rolled off the hood and landed underneath the car. 

The man was later transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top