Loch Raven High to host memorial soccer game in honor of Amy Caprio

BALTIMORE, Md. - Loch Raven High School has announced that they will be hosting a memorial soccer game in honor of fallen Officer Amy Caprio.

The event is scheduled to kick off at Loch Raven High School during their game against Parkville High School at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

There will be a jersey dedication during halftime courtesy of BSN Sports.

Officer Caprio was a player on the Loch Raven High soccer team in addition to the many clubs and activities she participated in her four years.

Officer Caprio was a 2006 alumni of Loch Raven High School.

All donations collected at the event will go to the Fallen Officers Fund. Click here for more information.