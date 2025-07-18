Justice delayed for 45 years

WOODLAWN, Md. — On July 18 of 1980, when 41-year-old Natalie Noble hadn’t shown up at work for two days in a row, friends called the police to check her apartment on Champlain Drive in Woodlawn.

“When the police arrived, they actually got the maintenance person to come and let them inside and that’s where they found Miss Natalie Noble deceased on her floor there,” said Cpl. Dona Carter of the Baltimore County Police Department.

Noble had suffered multiple stab wounds, police found no signs of forced entry at her apartment and neighbors didn’t hear a thing.

It did become apparent to detectives that the killer had taken more than her life.

“There were definitely signs of ransacking within her apartment,” said Carter, “She was very interested in fine jewelry and different pieces of jewelry, and jewelry was strewn about her apartment when police got there to the scene.”

Also missing from the parking lot—-noble’s beloved yellow Corvette Stingray convertible.

“It was located later that same night in Baltimore City on Fulton Avenue,” added Carter.

With advances in DNA testing, detectives remain hopeful of a future breakthrough in this case, but Noble’s mother passed away while waiting for justice and police now are left hoping that someone may remember seeing or hearing something, anything, that could lead them to Natalie Noble’s killer.

If you have any information, which could help detectives, you’re asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

