Investing in Maryland aviation: New air traffic control tower for Martin State Airport

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — The existing air traffic control tower at Martin State Airport dates back to the Second World War.

Now, work is set to begin on a replacement to help move the facility into the 21st century.

“The men and women who work here know it better than most of us that an 80-year-old tower is no longer cutting it in the aviation world,” said Maryland Congressman Johnny Olszewski, “Our air traffic controllers who oversee some of the world’s most complex aviation systems with pressures mounting each and every day know just how needed this investment is.”

Hear from Maryland leaders at Martin State Airport is getting some upgrades New air traffic control tower for Martin State Airport

In February, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a $22 million contract for the project to help improve the airport’s safety and efficiency, in spite of budgetary pressures that limited spending to the state’s top priorities.

“We’re going to spend them on projects that make the system safer, we’re going to preserve the multi-billion dollar investments we made all across the state in transportation and we’re going to drive economic growth, and that’s what this project does,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, “It checks all three of those boxes."

Martin State Airport has 200 tenants, it’s created 2300 jobs and it provides an economic boost to the local and state economies of $430 million.

Jeff Hager/WMAR

The airport also has served as a partner to the Maryland Air National Guard since 1957.

“There is no doubt that the capability that this airport provides has been critical to the success of the Maryland Air National Guard,” said Brig. Gen. Richard Hunt, the 175th Wing Commander, “Just since the attacks on September 11th alone, this airport has enabled us to execute over 10 combat missions for our country.”

It’s an airport where history was made whose future now shines a bit brighter.