Goddard School builds outdoor classroom

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Utilizing a $4,000 grant, the Goddard School's students can now learn in the fresh air, enjoying their newly build outdoor classroom at the school's Owings Mills campus.

The funds were provided by the Jennifer Nizer Passion for Education grant, a program issued by the Maryland State Department of Education's Child Care Association. Nizer is the director of the state education department's Office of Child Care.

"Outdoor play is essential for a child’s development and learning,” said Tarun Patel, on-site owner of The Goddard School in Owings Mills. “The Jennifer Nizer Outdoor Classroom will enhance children's STEAM (Science, Technology, Art and Math) education, as they explore areas of interest throughout the classroom.”

The new classroom will bear Nizer's name. It was officially opened in a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.