Fatal crash claims the life of 83-year-old man crossing the street

PIKESVILLE, Md. - Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed an 83-year-old man crossing an intersection on Wednesday.

Officials say the crash happened on DeRisio Lane in Pikesville around 2:51 p.m.

According to police, a 2009 Lincoln Town car made a stop at the stop sign at the intersection of DeRisio Lane and Sudbrook Lane and continued driving through the intersection when the pedestrian began crossing the street.

That's when police say the man was "forcefully knocked to the ground" and struck by the side mirror of the car.

83-year-old Leonid Isaakovich was transported to Sinai Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced died just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the Lincoln was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their investigation into the fatal crash.