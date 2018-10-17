Falls Road charter bus crash kills one, injures eight

One person was killed and eight others were injured when a car collided with a charter bus on Falls Road.

The department reported 41 people were on the bus. The crash was deemed "serious." The crash occurred at the intersection of Brick Road and Falls Road.

A Medevac unit responded, according to the department's twitter account.

One person, the driver of the car that collided with the bus, was heavily entrapped in the crash and had to be extricated, department officials said. That person was taken to the hospital as "priority 1" patients, with life-threatening injuries.

Baltimore County Police later confirmed the driver, 19-year-old Joel William Drawbaugh of Havre De Grace died as a result of those injuries.

Eight other people were taken to the hospital as "priority 3" patients, likely suffering from minor injuries.