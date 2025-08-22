Enriching lives through her son's legacy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Mementos and memories are all Chere Goode has left from her son, Jordan.

Jordan Alexander Cofield died in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 795, not far from their Owings Mills home, on August 22, 2020.

He was just 20 years old.

“It hurt terribly losing Jordan,” Chere says. “It still hurts today. To me, it feels like it just happened yesterday.”

Jordan was a standout athlete at Morgan State University. A starting wide receiver and track star on the dean’s list.

“Jordan was a bright light,” his mom says. “He was a giver. He gave to other people. So, keeping Jordan’s legacy, helping other people, we wanna keep that going.”

Chere is grieving forward, propelling her pain into power. She’s created the Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation.

“The organization is all about enriching lives through Jordan’s legacy,” she says.

She’s hosting the fourth annual fundraising gala on Saturday, handing out scholarships to HBCU students.

“The community has been amazing in supporting this effort for us to send kids to college to finish what Jordan couldn’t finish, and that was a college education.”

That’s not the only way she keeps Jordan’s light shining. She’s adopted a portion of Reisterstown Road where Jordan often hung out, that she and other volunteers clean quarterly.

She’s also promoting motorcycle safety. Jordan bought his bike four days before he died.

“Make sure you’re geared up, make sure you are getting help with riding, if you’re a new rider,” she says.

Recently, Chere started Grieving Moms Rising, an initiative of the foundation. She’s helping other mothers find joy again.

“I just felt like that’s my mission, help someone else,” she says. “If you don’t help anyone else, just at least one person, then what’s it all for?”

The fourth annual Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation Fundraising Gala will be held Saturday, Aug. 23, 7-11 p.m. at Martin’s West, 6817 Dogwood Road. Tickets are still available.

For more information or to donate to the scholarship fund, go here.

