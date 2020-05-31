Menu

Drive-by graduation parade, Ronald McDonald House guest Rakeem Bowdry earned communications degree

Ronald McDonald House guest celebrates graduation with drive-by parade
Posted at 5:01 PM, May 31, 2020
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A recent college grad was in for a big surprise on Sunday.

The community came together for a drive-by salute form Rakeem Bowdry.

He just finished what some thought was impossible. Bowdry earned his communications degree from the Community College of Baltimore County.

He was a college student in Mississippi when a car crash left him a quadriplegic.

The graduate came to Kennedy Krieger institute for treatment and was a guest at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland for two years.

“It felt amazing to be all the way from MS to here as a resident of MD to have this amount of support, it filled my heart with so much joy. I couldn't thank the community enough and all the PPL I had an impact on, it's a blessing.

Sunday's drive-by parade at Dickeyville Elementary School included a police escort, signs, signing and gifts.

