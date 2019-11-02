Community pays for high school senior's funeral on Saturday

TOWSON, Md. — On Saturday morning, friends and family will say goodbye to a high school senior who was killed following a crash last week.

17-year-old Kayla Perry was a senior at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson. Earlier this month, she lost control of her car and crashed into a BGE pole that fell to the ground, bringing down the powerlines as well.

While Perry was standing outside the car, a box truck driving by hit the wires that had fallen, which in turn hit Perry and threw her onto the shoulder of the Road.

A GoFundMe for Perry raised more than $5,000 which will be used for her funeral.