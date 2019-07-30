Baltimore tow truck driver shot and killed, coworkers say he protected fiancé

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore tow truck driver who towed for Baltimore County and State Police was shot and killed on Sunday; coworkers say the 39-year-old stepped in front of his fiancé to protect her during a robbery when he was shot and killed.

Jessica Schwab was a coworker and friend of Steve Tasker. She says that Steve was cleaning his truck Sunday evening in front of his home in the area of 2800 Forest Glen Road when two masked men came out of the woods and approached him and his fiancé who was outside with him.

"They insisted he empty his pockets, and he told them, 'I don't have anything' and threw his wallet down," Schwab said.

That's when she says Steve stepped in front of his fiancé to protect her.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Steve's fiancé and kids with memorial costs and future expenses.

Detectives are still investigating the case. If you have any information, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.