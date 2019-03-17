EDGEMERE, Md. — “RIP Ami” written on a balloon, a candle & angel on the porch, Edgemere neighbors mourn the loss of a woman they say grew up here and was everyone’s friend.

Baltimore County Police say 40-year-old Ami Lynn Garrison and Daniel Allen Doran, 41, were found dead in their house of Willow Avenue Saturday night after an argument & barricade situation.

Police say they were initially called to the 3000 block of Willow Avenue at 8:30 p.m. A man called to report that he was just inside with the two of them as an argument was breaking out and there was a gun inside. When police arrived, they couldn't get inside because the two were barricaded in.

"At that point, a lot of resources were called in including our tactical team and we were there for several more hours. Eventually they were able to make entry into the home," Lt. Andrea Bylen said.

They found the two dead of apparent gun shot wounds.

Neighbors are in shock, saying this is a very close community. Those who knew Ami are asking for privacy during this difficult time but wrote in a statement to WMAR-2 News, "It's very tragic that this has happened. She was very loved by the community and always smiling and a happy person. But for the respect of her family, please leave our neighbors and family alone. She will truly be missed."

Another woman we spoke to didn't know Ami but said her family does.

"I was told she was a very sweet person," Regina Schepleng said. "It’s a very sad situation that there are two children that have lost their mother.“

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to their deaths but say they are no looking for any other suspects.