13 people taken to hospital following a 3 car crash

BALTIMORE - 13 people were taken to the hospital on Saturday after three cars collided in Baltimore County.

Crash investigators say a 2011 Honda Odyssey was driving westbound on Loch Raven Boulevard, trying to turn left at Deanwood Road, when they were hit by a 2002 Acura TL going northbound on Loch Raven.

After the initial collision, the Acura continued to move into a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze while it was trying to turn right onto Loch Raven Blvd from Deanwood Road.

13 people were taken to hospitals in the area and police are still investigating this crash. Officials have not released the extent of the injuries at this time.