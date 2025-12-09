WOODLAWN, Md. — A WWII, Korean War veteran, and Baltimore resident who happens to also love the Baltimore Orioles, becomes the 2026 Mo Gaba Fan of the Year on the day before he turns 109 years of age.

Baltimore Orioles 109-year-old WWII, Korean War vet named 2026 Mo Gaba fan of the year

While celebrating another year around the bases, with his family, at the AMF Woodlawn Lanes in Woodlawn, Arthur Green was given a letter from none other than O's owner, David Rubenstein.

The letter stated the American hero would be honored by the Orioles as their 2026 Mo Gaba Fan of the Year.

Al Bumbry, O's Hall of Famer and 1973 American League Rookie of the Year, stopped by the AMF to celebrate with Green.

Back on August 25, 2023, Green threw out the ceremonial first pitch when he was 106 years old.

Myra, his daughter, says he still reminisces about this day as “the happiest day of his life.”

Named in honor of Orioles superfan MO GABA, the Mo Gaba Fan of the Year distinction is awarded annually to recognize one of the Orioles' most dedicated fans, allowing them to serve as the “10th man” at the Home Opener.