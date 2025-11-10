10 veterans receive donated cars for Veterans Day through Mile One Auto Group partnership

Ten local veterans received donated vehicles in honor of Veterans Day through a partnership between Mile One Auto Group and Vehicles for Change.

The donation program provides veterans with reliable transportation to help them rebuild their lives and reconnect with family members. For one Marine veteran, receiving a car means he can finally visit his children after three years without transportation.

"I kept asking myself when or how I would ever be able to make that trip to see my kids again," Daniel Whiteaker said. "This vehicle is one important piece of the puzzle in getting my life back together."

Veterans participating in the program pay $950 for their cars and receive loans to help build credit. The initiative addresses transportation barriers that often prevent veterans from accessing employment, healthcare, and family connections.

The partnership between Mile One Auto Group and Vehicles for Change has now donated more than 200 cars to families in need, extending beyond veterans to serve the broader community.

The Veterans Day donation highlights ongoing efforts to support veterans transitioning to civilian life by providing essential resources like reliable transportation.

