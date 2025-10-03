Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Zoo BOO! brings Halloween fun to Maryland Zoo through October

Maria Morales/WMAR
Eboni Mosley with her daughters, 6-month-old Jayda and 4-year-old Camille, who are dressed as purple butterflies at the Maryland Zoo's Zoo BOO! fall festival on Friday, October 3.
BALTIMORE — It’s the spookiest time of the year at the Maryland Zoo.

Zoo BOO! begins today.

Children and adults get to put on their costumes and enjoy the fall festivities, like games, face painting, a hay maze, special performances and animal ambassador visits.

Zoo BOO! brings Halloween fun to Maryland Zoo through October

And, of course, trick-or-treating throughout the zoo.

The Mosleys came with their two girls, ages four and six months.

“Our eldest daughter, she goes to the Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Towson and they were closed today,” says mom Eboni Mosley, “so we just decided to take everybody out and just have a fun day celebrating Halloween.”

Justin Pfeifer brought his four boys out for the day.

“It’s a really busy time so Friday was kind of the off day,” Pfeifer says. “So, we come out, you know, to get the kids to socialize to get involved. We homeschool so it’s kind of our outlet.”

Zoo BOO! is Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Halloween and it’s free with zoo admission.

