Roberta's House helps parents remember lost babies

BALTIMORE, Md. - Parents grieving the loss of a child got the chance to honor them on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

Each year, on this day, at 7 p.m. parents around the world light candles to pay tribute to their little ones.

WMAR-2 News attended a special ceremony at Roberta's House, an organization helping these parents as they heal.

"Tonight was special to me because it gave me an opportunity to let my baby know that I'm still thinking about her," said Neatrice Holmes.

Every person in the room had been touched by the loss of a child, something that's not often talked about.

Roberta's House brings grieving parents together on their journey of coping.

"I went in for a fetal echocardiogram and they told me that my baby's heart had stopped and I didn't want to believe it," said Holmes.

In a dark room on a normal meeting night for parents, candles were lit as part of the wave of the light initiative paying tribute to babies who died too soon.

For some, this evening was about being with other parents who understand what they're going through and others made their own breakthroughs.

"It also gave me the opportunity to say my baby's name aloud for the first time."

These parents so hurt and traumatized by the loss of a child.

"People don't realize that to have to let go of the dreams and the desires and the hopes of having this future child is a big part of the loss," said Annette March-Grier, President of Roberta's House.

Victims told WMAR-2 News that they need help to deal with the pain of such a crushing loss.

"There's a lot of women and men out here that are suffering from pregnancy and infant loss--they don't have anywhere to turn."

That's where Roberta's House steps in.

"We want to make sure that mothers and fathers grieve and are able to grieve and are given that permission to mourn."

The remembrance included babies lost to miscarriages, stillbirths, SIDS, and prematurity, mothers say more places of hope like Roberta's House is needed.

"I'm able to release my feelings without judgment, I do have friends but they haven't experienced what we've gone through and what I've gone through."

And the memories of their children will always be with them.

Roberta's House also caters to fathers dealing with the loss of a child, click here for more information.