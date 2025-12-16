WMAR-2 News toy drive brings holiday magic to Johns Hopkins Children's Center families

The holiday spirit filled WMAR-2 News as our station hosted a toy drive benefiting patients at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Donations from all over are now being sorted and organized at Snowflake Station, a free holiday toy shop for parents of hospitalized children. The goal is simple: give families facing some of their hardest days a chance to pick out special gifts for their kids.

"The parent comes.... and they are really thinking about those last minute gifts that they haven't been able to select because they're actually taking care of their sick or injured child. So through that invitation, that's how the parents come to shop in Snowflake Station," Patrice Brylske said, the director of child life department at Johns Hopkins Children's center.

Volunteers at Snowflake Station help parents shop, wrap gifts, and bring a little magic to the season.

We wanted to thank all of you for making this possible with all your generous donations.