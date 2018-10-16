WMAR 2 News partners with House of Ruth Maryland to "Fill the House"

BALTIMORE - WMAR-2 has partnered with House of Ruth for the “Fill The House” campaign. WMAR will be on site at White Marsh Mall on Wednesday, Oct. 17th, collecting donations for House of Ruth Maryland and conducting live shots throughout the day to support the campaign.

If you'd like to help check out all of our donation locations.

"We are thrilled to support and shine a light on the work of House of Ruth Maryland,” said Bill Hooper, Vice President and General Manager of WMAR. “The entire WMAR staff stands behind the mission of House of Ruth Maryland and their goal to raise awareness for women and children in intimate partner violence situations."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with WMAR with the ‘Fill The House’ campaign, particularly during Domestic Violence Awareness Month so we can continue to reach out to the community,” said Sandi Timmins, Executive Director of House of Ruth Maryland. “As we celebrate the success of last year’s campaign, we are committed to continuing our work providing services and resources to victims of intimate partner violence."

Trucks, donated by Von Paris Moving & Storage, will be at White Marsh Mall from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. 105.7 The Fan will be the event’s radio partner, helping to drive traffic to the event prior to and on the day of this year’s “Fill The House” campaign. The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille ® in White Marsh will be donating a portion of sales from guests who bring in a flyer from the “Fill The House” campaign to House of Ruth Maryland. House of Ruth Maryland will be collecting the following items for the “Fill The House” campaign:

diapers

wipes and formula

comforters

pillows and blankets

new underwear for women and children.

Community members are encouraged to bring donations for the “Fill The House” campaign to White Marsh Mall’s parking lot on Wednesday, Oct. 17.