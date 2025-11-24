West Baltimore families receive free Thanksgiving meals from Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity giveaway

BALTIMORE — Families in West Baltimore received free Thanksgiving meals Saturday as the fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi hosted turkey giveaways at Robert W. Coleman Elementary School and Frederick Elementary School.

The community outreach event, now in its fifth year, targeted 12 Baltimore City schools where organizers say the need for food assistance is greatest.

"I've been needing a little help with my family for the Thanksgiving because we haven't, we didn't, everyone is working, we didn't have any food to feed the family, so I came up to get something to feed my family," Tyliesha McNair said.

Grandparents like McNair, whose family was impacted by the government shutdown and reduced SNAP benefits, were among those who received assistance.

State Senator Antonio Hayes, who supported the event both as a district representative and fraternity member, said the response has been overwhelming.

"The need is definitely growing. We, you know, typically we have a hard time finding families. We have to go out, but the response to the registration for this event was almost instant. Families really want to receive this type of service and help," Hayes said.

Gerald Harris explained why the assistance matters to the community.

"You know it's something for the community and it brings everybody together and a lot of people are struggling right now, you know. So it's going tough time, and this is the time where everybody supposed to come together. You think it's great that they're doing this for the community," Harris said.

The giveaway included fresh produce along with turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving meal items. Students from the schools also helped distribute the meals to families.

Nadia Johnson told WMAR-2 News she received a text message about the event from her grandson's school said the timing was perfect.

"It's hard out here right now. Things are high," said Johnson.

