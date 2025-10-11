West Baltimore community spelling bee brings neighbors together at Herbert Street Park

BALTIMORE — For a group of young spellers in West Baltimore, there was no better place to be on a Friday than competing in their community spelling bee.

The Mondawmin community came out to cheer on these super spellers at the Herbert Street Community Park spelling bee. The event brought together local families for an evening of friendly competition and community spirit.

After the competition, WMAR-2 News caught up with the lucky winners to hear about their experience.

These young spellers were having a B-A-L-L in West Baltimore on Friday West Baltimore spellers compete in community spelling bee at Herbert Street Park

"It was actually pretty good. I got all the words correct," Adam said. "Some of them were like hard, like nagged-like, but I got it right."

Another participant shared the nerve-wracking nature of the competition.

"You don't know when you're gonna get out so it's scary. You could be the first or you could be the last, so that's what's nerve wracking to me," said Andrew.

Luckily, Andrew had nothing to worry about as one of the evening's winners.

After the bee, the competitors and neighbors enjoyed a free screening of Sing 2, making it a complete community celebration.

