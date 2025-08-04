West Baltimore celebrates opening of $24 million affordable housing development for homeless families and vets

A major housing development opened today in West Baltimore, providing a critical lifeline for vulnerable residents in need of stable housing.

City and state leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on the $24 million renovation of the Residences at Irvington Woods. The transformed property includes 71 upgraded units specifically designed for homeless families, veterans, and people with mental health needs.

"Some people talk about how housing could be a luxury. That is not accurate. Housing is not a luxury. Housing is a necessity. Housing is a right, and that is why we are here," said Maryland State Senator Dalya Attar of District 41 during the ceremony.

The project represents part of a broader initiative to expand access to affordable housing across Baltimore. Led by Volunteers of America Chesapeake-and-Carolinas, the development received support from a coalition of federal, state, and local partners.

According to city officials, more than 400 additional affordable housing units are currently in the pipeline citywide, signaling continued momentum in addressing Baltimore's housing needs.

