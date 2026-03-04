Waymo wants its self-driving cars in Baltimore, Annapolis lawmakers need to give approval first

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Waymo is hoping Baltimore will become the 11th U.S city where its self-driving ride-share program operates, but first the company needs Annapolis lawmakers to pass legislation allowing it to operate in the state.

Ethan Teicher, a Waymo spokesperson, said the company is already working in Baltimore ahead of a potential approval.

"We need to seek the state's permission and then once we get that, we go through a fairly methodical process of getting up to public operation so," Teicher said.

A fleet of professional drivers is currently mapping out Baltimore's streets, allowing the company to get up and running quickly if approval is granted.

Teicher said the rollout would be gradual.

"We always start in a focused area and then expand over time again. This is a slow process, slow transition but as soon as people get access they love it," Teicher said.

The introduction of self-driving vehicles raises questions about safety. Waymo says its cars are actually safer than those driven by humans.

"The data shows that the technology is involved in 90% fewer serious injury or worse crashes compared to human drivers already being used in 10 major metro US areas," Teicher said.

State Senator Shaneka Henson questioned what would happen if a Waymo vehicle was involved in a crash with no one inside.

"But if you get out and there's no one sitting in that vehicle, how does the person figure out the next steps and what to do?" Henson said.

Teicher said the company has a process in place to handle those situations.

"These vehicles, we carry insurance. There is a process for making sure that whatever happens there is responsibility at the end of it. There is a resolution to it, and we don't want to get away from that system," Teicher said.

The proposal also raises concerns about job loss for people who make a living driving for services like Uber or Lyft. Teicher pointed to data from San Francisco, where Waymo already operates.

"The data right now is mixed on what the impact looks like in San Francisco. Monthly driver pay has actually gone up by 8% where most Waymos actually are," Teicher said.

The legislation has bipartisan support in Annapolis.

