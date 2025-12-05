Washington Monument in Mount Vernon lights up for annual Baltimore holiday tradition

BALTIMORE — Baltimore celebrated a cherished holiday tradition Thursday evening with the annual lighting of the Washington Monument in Mount Vernon.

WATCH: Baltimore's Washington Monument holiday lighting draws crowds to Mount Vernon Baltimore's Washington Monument holiday lighting draws crowds to Mount Vernon

The festive ceremony drew crowds to the historic neighborhood as the community gathered to officially kick off the holiday season. The lighting of the monument has become a beloved annual event that marks the beginning of Baltimore's holiday celebrations.

I was there to capture the celebration as residents and visitors came together for this special moment in the city's holiday calendar.

The Washington Monument, located in the heart of Mount Vernon, serves as a focal point for the neighborhood's holiday festivities and continues to be an important part of Baltimore's seasonal traditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.