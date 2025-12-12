Volunteers prepare to place 5,000 wreaths on veterans' graves at Baltimore National Cemetery

BALTIMORE — Volunteers at Baltimore National Cemetery are preparing for a special mission this Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America's annual tribute to fallen veterans.

The organization will place more than 5,000 wreaths on veterans' graves to honor their service and sacrifice. The wreaths are arriving from Maine by Sheetz trucks, with volunteers unloading hundreds of boxes in preparation for the ceremony.

"It's important to recognize the service that they've provided over the years, and they gave their life for us, to give us freedoms that we now have today and still get to enjoy," Kick said. "So it's important to just let them know that they're still remembered after all this time."

The ceremony will cover just one section of the cemetery, which is home to more than 48,000 veterans from World War I. Organizers rotate sections each year to make sure every veteran is recognized.

The mission behind Wreaths Across America is simple but powerful: to ensure these heroes are never forgotten.

