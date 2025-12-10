Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Veterans receive refurbished cars through Recycled Rides program ahead of Army-Navy game

USAA and National Auto Body Council donate refurbished vehicles to Army veteran and Navy petty officer as part of week-long events before Saturday's Army-Navy game
Erik Ferris
Baltimore is getting ready for the Army-Navy game, but today the spotlight is on supporting service members here at home.

Organizations partnered to donate "Recycled Rides" — refurbished vehicles given to veterans and active-duty members who need reliable transportation.

USAA and the National Auto Body Council gifted cars to an Army veteran returning to school at 41 and a Navy petty officer who's also a father of four.

"Now I don't have to worry about trying to figure out the logistics of fitting four kids, backpacks, sporting event goods, everything, groceries onto one little tiny Subaru," he said.

The giveaway kicks off a week of events leading into Saturday's Army-Navy matchup.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

