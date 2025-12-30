Vacant property fires rip across Baltimore City on Tuesday

BALTIMORE — A pair of vacant property fires ripped across Baltimore City early Tuesday.

Overnight, around 3am, an unoccupied home caught fire in the 3600 block of S. Hanover Street.

A second alarm was called as flames spread through two neighboring vacant homes.

According to the Fire Department, the initial home is considered "Code X," meaning it was previously deemed structurally unsafe.

Hours later, a second fire broke out in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find another vacant building burning.

This time, three alarms were pulled due to extension impacting at least two other vacant structures.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Both situations are currently contained, officials say.

The cause of each remains under investigation.

