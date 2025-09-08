Utility bills are doing the electric climb, not the electric slide for Marylanders

BALTIMORE — Electric bills are not doing the slide. They are doing the climb for Marylanders.

According to the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel (OPC), the increases are a result of an 800% price spike in the 2024 “capacity market” auction held by PJM Interconnection, LLC, to make sure there's enough power for everyone in the future.

In addition, the growing electricity need from data centers is putting a strain on the grid.

These cost increases will hit customers' wallets at different times depending on their electric utility and will be built into your supply charges on your utility bill.

“The overall effect of the increased costs from the PJM power auction largely will depend on weather and household consumption,” said Maryland People’s Counsel David S. Lapp. “Using less electricity wherever possible will help keep your bill down.”

BGE customers are expected to pay a bill of up to $30 a month in Fall 2025 and Spring 2026, but no extra charges are expected during the summer.

The OPC has filed a complaint to the feds regarding the results of the auction. If this complaint is successful, customers could see a kickbackdown the line in the form of a refund.

Moreover, PJM has changed its regulations to stop these price jumps in future auctions.

