University of Maryland plans major downtown Baltimore redevelopment project

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland will redevelop part of the West Lexington corridor in downtown Baltimore after the University System of Maryland Board of Regents approved the plan this morning.

The mixed-use district will be built along the corner of West Lexington and North Pine streets, near the University of Maryland Baltimore campus. The project includes more than 1,300 residential beds, 25,000 square feet of retail space, and a new recreation complex.

The university's president said the project isn't just for students and hopes it also helps the city as a whole.

"These properties have been owned by us for decades. They've been sitting idle just as parking lots, and we're now talking about making them into very productive properties, by the way, that would enter the tax rolls of the city of Baltimore and pay taxes," he said.

The project still needs approval from the Maryland Board of Public Works and Baltimore City. If approved, construction could begin in 2027 with first openings in 2029.

