Two wounded in North Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a shooting in North Baltimore that left two people injured on Wednesday.

Officials say North District enforcement units were on a routine patrol in the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane when they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Another victim, a 27-year-old man, was found moments later in the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say both victims were in the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane when they were shot by unidentified suspect(s).

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2455.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.